New national design code stresses scope for flexibility in local codes 'to allow for innovation'

The government has made a raft of post-consultation changes to its National Model Design Code (NMDC), including greater emphasis on environmental goals, additional details on what local design codes should include and a line stressing the "scope for flexible application [of local codes] to allow for innovation".

by Michael Donnelly
Urban design: New national code published (pic: John Lord, Flickr (CC BY 2.0))
Urban design: New national code published (pic: John Lord, Flickr (CC BY 2.0))

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.