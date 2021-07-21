New national design code stresses scope for flexibility in local codes 'to allow for innovation'
The government has made a raft of post-consultation changes to its National Model Design Code (NMDC), including greater emphasis on environmental goals, additional details on what local design codes should include and a line stressing the "scope for flexible application [of local codes] to allow for innovation".
