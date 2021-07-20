Out-of-centre hotel and drive-thru restaurant approved
An inspector has approved a mixed-use redevelopment to provide a hotel, drive-thru restaurant and parking at a vehicle breaker's yard near a former gas works site and multi-purpose visitor centre in Warwickshire with no adverse impact on the vitality and viability on nearby centres, the viability of neighbouring industrial uses, health and safety concerns or highway safety.
