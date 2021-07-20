Encroachment into green gap prevents village extension
An outline proposal for 130 dwellings in open countryside on the edge of an Essex settlement were refused by an inspector who held the proposal was an unsuitable location for development, would harm the character and appearance of the open countryside and a cause unacceptable harm to green gap, and fail to provide the required contributions towards protecting a European designated site nearby.
