Encroachment into green gap prevents village extension

An outline proposal for 130 dwellings in open countryside on the edge of an Essex settlement were refused by an inspector who held the proposal was an unsuitable location for development, would harm the character and appearance of the open countryside and a cause unacceptable harm to green gap, and fail to provide the required contributions towards protecting a European designated site nearby.

200-010-234 (Image Credit: Tendring DC)
200-010-234 (Image Credit: Tendring DC)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.