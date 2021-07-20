'Councils' design codes will have to reflect local history, says Jenrick'
The final version of the government's new national model design code will require councils to produce local codes that reflect their area's heritage and history and will stipulate the facades and materials needed for new buildings, the housing secretary will reportedly announce in a speech also confirming revisions to national planning policy.
