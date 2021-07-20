'Councils' design codes will have to reflect local history, says Jenrick'

The final version of the government's new national model design code will require councils to produce local codes that reflect their area's heritage and history and will stipulate the facades and materials needed for new buildings, the housing secretary will reportedly announce in a speech also confirming revisions to national planning policy.

by Ellie Kahn
Robert Jenrick (Pic: Getty)
Robert Jenrick (Pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.