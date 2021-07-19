Delayed Beds local plan gets final thumbs up from inspectors after three-year examination
After over three years in the examination process, planning inspectors have found a Bedfordshire council's local plan to be sound, subject to a number of modifications including a commitment to undertake an early review of the plan to consider the implications of new infrastructure proposed as part of the emerging Oxford-Cambridge growth arc.
