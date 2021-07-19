Oxon council declares five-year housing land supply weeks after inspector finds shortfall

South Oxfordshire District Council has declared that it has a housing land supply of over five years, just one month after an inspector found - in an appeal decision allowing a retirement village in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) - that it could only demonstrate 4.21 years' of deliverable sites.

by Ellie Kahn
The Butchers Arms near Sonning Common, Oxfordshire (Pic: Geograph.org, by Des Blenkinsopp, CC BY-SA 2.0)
