Oxon council declares five-year housing land supply weeks after inspector finds shortfall
South Oxfordshire District Council has declared that it has a housing land supply of over five years, just one month after an inspector found - in an appeal decision allowing a retirement village in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) - that it could only demonstrate 4.21 years' of deliverable sites.
