'Targeted' Article 4 directions and compulsory purchase in government plan to revive high streets
The government has stressed that councils will still be able to use Article 4 directions to block the new commercial-residential permitted development rights "if they are targeted, well-evidenced and apply to the smallest area possible", as part of a new town centres policy document which also includes measures to boost the use of compulsory purchase powers and moves to use the planning system to tackle littering.
