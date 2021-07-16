'Targeted' Article 4 directions and compulsory purchase in government plan to revive high streets

The government has stressed that councils will still be able to use Article 4 directions to block the new commercial-residential permitted development rights "if they are targeted, well-evidenced and apply to the smallest area possible", as part of a new town centres policy document which also includes measures to boost the use of compulsory purchase powers and moves to use the planning system to tackle littering.

by Michael Donnelly