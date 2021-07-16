'Targeted' Article 4 directions and compulsory purchase in government plan to revive high streets

The government has stressed that councils will still be able to use Article 4 directions to block the new commercial-residential permitted development rights "if they are targeted, well-evidenced and apply to the smallest area possible", as part of a new town centres policy document which also includes measures to boost the use of compulsory purchase powers and moves to use the planning system to tackle littering.

by Michael Donnelly
High streets: 'Clearing away the pointless red tape' will ensure survival, says PM
