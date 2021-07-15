Neighbourhood Watch: more neighbourhood plan changes to green belt boundaries are on the way, says consultant
After a Surrey council voted to adopt a neighbourhood plan after local residents backed a key proposal to remove part of a historic village from the green belt to allow for new housing, a neighbourhood planning consultant who advised on the case says others will want to follow suit.
