What the government’s assurance that it no longer wants to ‘rip up’ the planning system tells us about the forthcoming planning bill

The government response to consultation feedback on the planning white paper has been pushed back from its original spring deadline to the autumn, while the housing secretary has promised that ensuing changes will be council-led. Commentators say that a significant government retreat is on the cards.

by David Blackman
Robert Jenrick (Pic: Getty)
Robert Jenrick (Pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.