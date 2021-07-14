Green belt harms too great for care home village
An outline scheme for 61 assisted living apartments and 30 care bungalows in Merseyside was refused for adverse effects on both spatial and visual aspects of the openness of the green belt and the character and appearance of the area, despite the proposal making a significant contribution to an identified need for market, affordable and specialist housing in the area.
