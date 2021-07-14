Housing need outweighs heritage and other harms
A scheme for 50 new dwellings on open farmland outside the boundary of a Hampshire settlement but allocated in an emerging local plan, was approved in the tilted balance, despite harm found to heritage assets, the locally distinctive character of the landscape, the loss of agricultural land and despite significant local opposition to the proposal manifested in Rule 6 status.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.