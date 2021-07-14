Housing need outweighs heritage and other harms

A scheme for 50 new dwellings on open farmland outside the boundary of a Hampshire settlement but allocated in an emerging local plan, was approved in the tilted balance, despite harm found to heritage assets, the locally distinctive character of the landscape, the loss of agricultural land and despite significant local opposition to the proposal manifested in Rule 6 status.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.