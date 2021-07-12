General Permitted Development etc. (England) (Amendment) (No. 2) Order 2021
The Use Classes Order was substantially amended in relation to England by a 2020 amendment, primarily to insert a new Schedule 2 providing for new use Classes E (commercial, business and service), F.1 (learning and non-residential institutions) and F.2 (local community), which subsumed existing use classes. The main purpose of this Order is to amend the GPDO in consequence of these changes.
