Go-ahead for 31-storey, 678-home Leeds build-to-rent scheme, as city encourages central living

Plans have been approved for a 678-home build-to-rent scheme on a site in Leeds city centre, after planners concluded that an offsite affordable housing contribution of over £3 million was in line with local planning policy and that “slight harm” to the setting of several listed buildings would be outweighed by the scheme’s benefits.

by Michael Donnelly
The new hotel on partly-redeveloped site (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Stephen Craven - geograph.org.uk/p/6537169)
