Go-ahead for 31-storey, 678-home Leeds build-to-rent scheme, as city encourages central living

Plans have been approved for a 678-home build-to-rent scheme on a site in Leeds city centre, after planners concluded that an offsite affordable housing contribution of over £3 million was in line with local planning policy and that “slight harm” to the setting of several listed buildings would be outweighed by the scheme’s benefits.

by Michael Donnelly