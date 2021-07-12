Minister says councils can use Article 4 directions to block new PD rights that threaten comprehensive mixed use redevelopment
Minister for regional growth Luke Hall has suggested to MPs that councils will be able to block permitted development (PD) rights to convert traditional town centre uses to housing if they can demonstrate that they would prevent comprehensive mixed use redevelopment.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.