Minister says councils can use Article 4 directions to block new PD rights that threaten comprehensive mixed use redevelopment

Minister for regional growth Luke Hall has suggested to MPs that councils will be able to block permitted development (PD) rights to convert traditional town centre uses to housing if they can demonstrate that they would prevent comprehensive mixed use redevelopment.

by Michael Donnelly
Empty units: Government argues new PDR will breath new life into town centres
Empty units: Government argues new PDR will breath new life into town centres

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.