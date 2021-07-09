London mayor provides 'strategic evidence' to help boroughs block new residential conversion PD rights
The mayor of London has published 'strategic evidence' to support councils in introducing so-called Article 4 directions to protect areas - including suburban office locations as well as the capital's central area and Canary Wharf - from potential adverse impacts of the government's controversial new commercial-to-residential permitted development (PD) right.
