PINS performance against ministerial appeals targets drops in 2020/21
The Planning Inspectorate's (PINS) performance against ministerial targets for planning appeal cases dropped in seven out of eight categories over the past year, with all but one of the targets missed, though it says these benchmarks "no longer reflect the core measures" it uses and pointed to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its casework.
