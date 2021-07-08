Shadow communities secretary challenges government to back Labour’s new ‘use it or lose it’ planning bill

Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed MP has challenged the government to support Labour's forthcoming “use it or lose it” bill to get more homes with planning permission built out and called for councils to back the party's opposition to proposed limitations on public say over planning applications.

by Ellie Kahn
Steve Reed MP speaking at the LGA Conference (Pic: LGA)
Steve Reed MP speaking at the LGA Conference (Pic: LGA)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.