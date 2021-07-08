Shadow communities secretary challenges government to back Labour’s new ‘use it or lose it’ planning bill
Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed MP has challenged the government to support Labour's forthcoming “use it or lose it” bill to get more homes with planning permission built out and called for councils to back the party's opposition to proposed limitations on public say over planning applications.
