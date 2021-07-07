Council refusal exceeds prior approval decision-making powers
An inspector granted prior approval for a new agricultural road under Schedule 2, Part 6, Class A of the GPDO, stating that the Kent council had not been entitled to refuse the application on the basis that the planning unit was in a mixed agricultural and equestrian use and did not benefit from the permitted development right.
