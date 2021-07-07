Planning consultant leading probe into council's bungled warehouse consent resigns following delays
Milton Keynes Council is to appoint a QC or "retired High Court judge” to take forward a long-running investigation into a bungled warehouse planning consent, after the planning consultant that had been leading the inquiry resigned and admitted that he had not carried out his work "in a sufficiently responsible way".
