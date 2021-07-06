Need established for campsite manager's dwelling
A campsite manager’s lodge for a temporary period and four glamping pods were approved at an existing campsite in open countryside in Warwickshire, with the functional need for the lodge to support the existing use being established and the economic and tourism benefits outweighing only modest harm to the character and appearance of the area.
