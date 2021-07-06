Concrete batching's amenity and highway harms outweigh economic benefits
Planning permission was refused, and enforcement upheld, for a concrete batching business in Berkshire for its harmful impact on the living conditions of an adjoining occupier through noise and disturbance and harm to highway safety, despite there being significant benefits to the construction industry and the local economy generally.
