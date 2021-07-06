Heritage harm resulting from redevelopment not clearly justified
A redevelopment scheme for 19 residential units in a Kent town was refused for harm to the character and appearance of a conservation area from the loss of the existing non-designated heritage asset and the design of the proposal which was not outweighed by the public benefits of the scheme, despite a shortfall in housing in the area, and no clear justification for the heritage harm.
