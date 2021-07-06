High-rise permitted development schemes will require prior fire safety approval, MHCLG announces

The government “intends to introduce a fire safety prior approval" for high-rise schemes that are consented under permitted development (PD) rights, while it expects applicants to appoint "professionals" to produce new fire statements, the housing ministry has revealed in documents published alongside its new Building Safety Bill.

by Gavin McEwan
Image: PublicDomainPictures (CC0)
Image: PublicDomainPictures (CC0)

