Oxon councils set out housing growth scenario up to 50% higher than standard method requirement in emerging county plan
The five councils behind an emerging joint Oxfordshire local plan have set out a range of housing growth options for the document, including a “transformational trajectory” of 5,093 homes a year - over 1,700 homes higher than the number required under the government’s standard housing need method.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.