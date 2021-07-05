Revitalising high streets and town centres: Statement made on 1 July 2021

Following a consultation on a revised policy on Article 4 directions in the consultation on the NPPF and National Model Design Code, the MHCLG states it intends to make changes to paragraph 53 of the NPPF later in 2021, but ahead of that announces a new policy, so that local authorities and communities can take it into account from 1 July 2021 when they consider bringing in any new Article 4 directions.

