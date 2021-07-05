Fees for Applications, Deemed Applications, Requests and Site Visits (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021

These Regulations introduce a fee of £96 for applications for prior approval for certain newly-introduced permitted development rights, as well as introducing a "double charge" exemption and a "second application" exemption from those prior approval fees and also providing that the relevant fee exemptions for any applications for access and facilities for disabled persons is applied to the prior approval fee where relevant. It also introduces a fee of £96 for applications for prior approvals for the development of university buildings under a newly-expanded permitted development right.