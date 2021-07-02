Jenrick confirms ‘higher threshold’ to restrict Article 4 controls over residential conversion PD rights
The housing secretary has announced a new “higher threshold” for the use of Article 4 directions, including confirmation that they should apply only to "the smallest area possible", in order to drive through the government’s controversial new commercial-to-residential permitted development (PD) right.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.