What to expect from the government's long-delayed review of council planning resources

Delay to a long-promised government review of local authority planning resources is causing frustration in the sector. Observers say the review is likely to look at the greater pressures on plan-making prompted by promised moves to a more zonal system, and the likely consequential drop in application fee income.

by David Blackman
Christopher Pincher - image: MHCLG
Christopher Pincher - image: MHCLG

