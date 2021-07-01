What to expect from the government's long-delayed review of council planning resources
Delay to a long-promised government review of local authority planning resources is causing frustration in the sector. Observers say the review is likely to look at the greater pressures on plan-making prompted by promised moves to a more zonal system, and the likely consequential drop in application fee income.
