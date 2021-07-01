What appeal consent for 100 homes on an unallocated green belt site reveals about the strength of countryside protections

An appeal decision allowing up to 100 homes on an unallocated green belt site in Hertfordshire on the basis of "acute" local need may indicate weakened green belt protection and will encourage developers to test other such sites, some legal experts say. However, other practitioners say the government is still committed to high green belt protection.

by Joey Gardiner
Peri-urban green space - image: Andy B / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
