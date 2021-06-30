Taller buildings accepted outside of policy constraint areas

A residential-led mixed-use, tall building redevelopment scheme has been approved in southwest London with the social and economic benefits of the scheme outweighing the limited harm to the character and appearance of the area in an area of housing shortfall. The scheme comprised 456 new homes and 499 square metres of office space, car and cycle parking and a realigned road junction.

200-010-185 (Image Credit: TP Bennett LLP)
200-010-185 (Image Credit: TP Bennett LLP)

