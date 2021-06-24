Why compulsory training for committee members may not improve decision-making
A housebuilder is petitioning the government to get the law changed to require that planning committee members receive compulsory training before they are allowed to make decisions on applications, while half should have a formal planning qualification. However, observers say the move may not improve the quality of decision-making and would be likely to restrict the pool of potential committee members.
