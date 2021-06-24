High Court rejects campaigners’ argument that Shapps’s Stonehenge road tunnel consent was predetermined
It is "wholly unarguable" that transport secretary Grant Shapps predetermined his decision to grant development consent for a road tunnel near Stonehenge, the High Court has ruled as it rejected one element of a campaign group's ongoing judicial review challenge to the controversial scheme.
