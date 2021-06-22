Jenrick approves 100,000 sqm green belt employment scheme due to economic benefits

The secretary of state has approved plans for 100,000 square metres of storage, distribution and research facilities on green belt in Greater Manchester, after finding that the proposal's economic benefits, including the promise of up to 2,500 jobs, provided the "very special circumstances" required to justify permission.

by Ellie Kahn
The proposal site in Bolton (Pic: Harworth Group)
The proposal site in Bolton (Pic: Harworth Group)

