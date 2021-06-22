Jenrick approves 130,000 sqm green belt logistics scheme to address 'critically low' supply

The secretary of state has granted permission for a huge 130,000 square metre storage and distribution warehouse scheme on the Greater Manchester green belt after giving "very substantial weight" to the provision of logistics floorspace in an area where there was a "critically low" supply of such land.

by Ellie Kahn
The proposed development in Wigan (Pic: Tritax Big Box REIT)
The proposed development in Wigan (Pic: Tritax Big Box REIT)

