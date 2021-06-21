Draft - Fees for Applications, Deemed Applications, Requests and Site Visits (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021

Draft regulations allowing councils to collect fees for prior approval applications in relation to new permitted development rights allowing class E commercial-to-residential conversions, the addition of extra storeys on top of existing buildings, and development related to universities have been laid before Parliament.

