Why ministerial revision of the habitats regulations might make it harder for councils to defend protected sites

Government amendments to the Environment Bill that would allow ministers to revise the habitats regulations could give ministers a "blank cheque" to dilute environmental protections, experts fear. This would mean councils finding it harder to defend protected sites from inappropriate development, they add.

by David Blackman
Defra secretary George Eustice (official photo)
Defra secretary George Eustice (official photo)

