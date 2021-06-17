MHCLG planning director promises impact assessment on effects of new permitted development rights

The government will produce an impact assessment on the effects of the permitted development (PD) rights introduced last year, the housing ministry's director of planning told a parliamentary committee hearing this week, while the housing minister said the controversial eased planning rules would help “revitalise” high streets and encourage “better schemes”.

by Ellie Kahn
Housing minister Christopher Pincher (Pic: Getty)
Housing minister Christopher Pincher (Pic: Getty)

