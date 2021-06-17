High Court upholds council enforcement notice against unauthorised flats conversion after landlord fails to prove continued occupancy
The High Court has upheld a London borough's enforcement notice against a landlord for unlawfully converting a house into two flats after the owner failed to prove there was four years of continued occupancy of the unauthorised units, which would have made them exempt from prosecution.
