High Court upholds council enforcement notice against unauthorised flats conversion after landlord fails to prove continued occupancy

The High Court has upheld a London borough's enforcement notice against a landlord for unlawfully converting a house into two flats after the owner failed to prove there was four years of continued occupancy of the unauthorised units, which would have made them exempt from prosecution.

by Court reporter
The Royal Courts of Justice - image: David Castor (CC0)
The Royal Courts of Justice - image: David Castor (CC0)

