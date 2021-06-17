Legal Viewpoint: Court lends endorsement to nitrates precautionary approach
The population centres of south Hampshire are among the most densely populated outside Greater London. The water environment within the Solent region is also one of the most important for wildlife in the UK. Waste water effluent has been identified as a contributory reason for a number of special areas of conservation and special protection areas being in “unfavourable condition”.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.