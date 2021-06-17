Legal Viewpoint: Court lends endorsement to nitrates precautionary approach

The population centres of south Hampshire are among the most densely populated outside Greater London. The water environment within the Solent region is also one of the most important for wildlife in the UK. Waste water effluent has been identified as a contributory reason for a number of special areas of conservation and special protection areas being in “unfavourable condition”.

by Gary Grant
Gary Grant
Gary Grant

