Inspector allows 100-home appeal on unallocated green belt site due to 'acute' housing need

A planning inspector has allowed an appeal for up to 100 homes on an unallocated green belt site on the edge of a Hertfordshire village, after concluding that the "very substantial weight" afforded to the provision of market and affordable housing in an area with "acute" need and delivery shortages outweighed harm to the green belt.

by Michael Donnelly