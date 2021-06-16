Dementia care home refused in green belt
A 74-bed space dementia care home together with ancillary facilities was refused in the Cheshire green belt as inappropriate development resulting in loss of openness, harmful to the character and appearance of the area and resulting in increased travel by private car. The totality of harms was found to outweigh the considerations of need for the facility advanced by the appellant.
