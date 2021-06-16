Dementia care home refused in green belt

A 74-bed space dementia care home together with ancillary facilities was refused in the Cheshire green belt as inappropriate development resulting in loss of openness, harmful to the character and appearance of the area and resulting in increased travel by private car. The totality of harms was found to outweigh the considerations of need for the facility advanced by the appellant.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.