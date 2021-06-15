Council leader makes 'urgent' appeal to Defra to address nutrient crisis that has held up plans for 1,650 homes

The leader of Herefordshire Council has written to the environment secretary calling on “urgent” government support to address the impact of pollution flowing into the county’s rivers, which the authority states has prevented the determination of applications for about 1,650 houses and is “ravaging” the county's economy and communities.

by Tess Colley and Gavin McEwan