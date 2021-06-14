The future of the planning system in England - First Report of Session 2021–22

This Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee report states that it is unpersuaded that the government's planning white paper changes will produce a cheaper, quicker and more democratic planning system and calls on the government to reconsider the case for local plans to designate three types of land.

