How a court ruling promises a legally safe method for mitigating water pollution from housebuilding

A High Court judgment endorsing Natural England advice that seeks to ensure that new housing schemes in sensitive environmental areas in south Hampshire are nitrate neutral may help boost development in the area and is likely to have wider implications for other areas where the impact of pollution on protected sites is a concern, say commentators.

by Ben Kochan
The River Wallington in Fareham - image: Dominic Lockyer / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
The River Wallington in Fareham - image: Dominic Lockyer / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

