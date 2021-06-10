How the government is likely to change environmental assessment rules
Proposals to "simplify and enhance" the environmental assessment process are to be included in the upcoming planning bill, the government has confirmed. Observers believe that ministers are considering closer integration of the two current types of environmental assessments, one carried out during plan-making and the other for individual applications, but warn that it could involve more work for local authorities.
