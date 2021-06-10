Government 'should reconsider three-zones approach for local plans', MPs' report urges

The Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee says it is unpersuaded that the government's planning white paper changes will produce a cheaper, quicker and more democratic planning system and calls on the government to "reconsider" the case for local plans to designate three types of land, in a new report published today.

by Gavin McEwan