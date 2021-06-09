Council's housing contingency policy supported in double scheme refusals

Two separate but conjoining housing sites for 75 and 115 dwellings respectively have been refused in open countryside in a strategic gap in Hampshire with the adverse impacts on the appearance and character of the area, highway safety, the strategic gap and inaccessibility of the location significantly and demonstrably outweighing the benefits of the proposed new and affordable homes in an area of significant housing shortfall.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.