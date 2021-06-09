Council's housing contingency policy supported in double scheme refusals

Two separate but conjoining housing sites for 75 and 115 dwellings respectively have been refused in open countryside in a strategic gap in Hampshire with the adverse impacts on the appearance and character of the area, highway safety, the strategic gap and inaccessibility of the location significantly and demonstrably outweighing the benefits of the proposed new and affordable homes in an area of significant housing shortfall.