Hampshire planners decide 'overriding public need' justifies loss of ancient woodland to new reservoir
Proposals for a new reservoir in Hampshire have been given the go-ahead by councillors, after planning officers concluded that “wholly exceptional reasons” justified the loss of nearly 14 hectares of ancient woodland, which is expressly protected in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).
