Hampshire planners decide 'overriding public need' justifies loss of ancient woodland to new reservoir

Proposals for a new reservoir in Hampshire have been given the go-ahead by councillors, after planning officers concluded that “wholly exceptional reasons” justified the loss of nearly 14 hectares of ancient woodland, which is expressly protected in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

by Jamie Carpenter
A visualisation of the proposed reservoir - image: Portsmouth Water
A visualisation of the proposed reservoir - image: Portsmouth Water

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.