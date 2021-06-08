Council deletes two green belt sites allocated for 3,100 homes from draft plan to 'protect communities'
A Hertfordshire council has voted to amend its draft local plan to remove two “major” green belt sites allocated for a total of 3,100 homes because they would "cause harm to communities", as its leader pledged to "press" ministers for a reduction in its standard method-based local housing need figure.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.