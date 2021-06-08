Council deletes two green belt sites allocated for 3,100 homes from draft plan to 'protect communities'

A Hertfordshire council has voted to amend its draft local plan to remove two “major” green belt sites allocated for a total of 3,100 homes because they would "cause harm to communities", as its leader pledged to "press" ministers for a reduction in its standard method-based local housing need figure.

by Ellie Kahn
Chipperfield Road towards Kings Langley, Hertfordshire (pic: Malc McDonald, geograph.org, CC BY-SA 2.0)
Chipperfield Road towards Kings Langley, Hertfordshire (pic: Malc McDonald, geograph.org, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.