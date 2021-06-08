Council deletes two green belt sites allocated for 3,100 homes from draft plan to 'protect communities'

A Hertfordshire council has voted to amend its draft local plan to remove two “major” green belt sites allocated for a total of 3,100 homes because they would "cause harm to communities", as its leader pledged to "press" ministers for a reduction in its standard method-based local housing need figure.

by Ellie Kahn