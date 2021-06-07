Inspector refuses plans for 150 Somerset homes over wetland pollution fears
Plans for up to 148 homes on greenfield land in Somerset have been refused at appeal by a planning inspector who concluded that the applicant's lack of measures to mitigate potential nutrient pollution of a nearby protected wetland site outweighed the provision of new housing and the council's lack of a five-year land supply.
