Inspector refuses plans for 150 Somerset homes over wetland pollution fears

Plans for up to 148 homes on greenfield land in Somerset have been refused at appeal by a planning inspector who concluded that the applicant's lack of measures to mitigate potential nutrient pollution of a nearby protected wetland site outweighed the provision of new housing and the council's lack of a five-year land supply.

by Michael Donnelly
The Somerset Levels - image: Getty
The Somerset Levels - image: Getty

